Nigeria’s Commonwealth medalist, Nwokocha suspended for doping

Nigerian sprinter, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha who won gold along with her team in the 4x100m in this year’s Commonwealth games has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), for doping related issues.

Nwokocha who in August ran the anchor leg and beat England and Jamaica to claim gold in Birmingham has been found guilty of doping, AIU said in its statement via Twitter.

The AIU has provisionally suspended Nigerian runner, Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol) (Article 2.1 and Article 2.2) Details here: https://t.co/5W4EeNE4HR pic.twitter.com/TKjUIk7ljn — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) September 3, 2022

The organization accused Nwokocha of using substances — Ostarine & Ligandrol — which have been banned, according to Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of the organisation’s rules. AIU said the substances were detected in the test carried out by the organization on the Nigerian sprinter.

The list of dopers released by AIU also includes Kenyan Sprinter Michael Kunyuga Njenga in whose samples norandrosterone was detected. The use of such substances contravene Article 2.1 and Article 2.2 of the organization.