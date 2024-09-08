Nigerian para-powerlifter Oluwafemiayo breaks world record at 2024 Paralympics

Folashade Oluwafemiayo

Nigerian para-powerlifter Folashade Oluwafemiayo clinched a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, shattering two world records in the process.

Her remarkable lift of 167kg not only broke her previous world record in the women’s 86kg Para-Powerlifting category but also made her the first Para-athlete in history to achieve such a feat.

Her performance secured Nigeria’s second gold medal at the Paralympic Games.

The 39-year-old, who had previously won a silver medal at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, has now become a two-time Paralympic champion.

Oluwafemiayo’s accomplishment follows a series of strong performances by Nigerian athletes at the Paralympics. Flora Ugwunwa secured a silver medal in the women’s javelin F54 event, while Onyinyechi Mark won gold in para-powerlifting with a record-breaking lift of 147kg. Esther Nworgu also claimed silver in the women’s 41kg Para-Powerlifting event, setting two new Paralympic records.

Read Also: Paris 2024 Paralympic Games nears record ticket sales

Eniola Bolaji made history as the first African to win a medal in badminton at the Olympic or Paralympic Games, achieving a bronze after defeating her Ukrainian opponent in straight sets.

Overall, Nigeria’s medal tally at the 2024 Paralympics stands at seven: two gold, three silver, and two bronze. These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of Nigerian para-athletes, who continue to excel on the global stage.

Nigeria’s first gold at the Games came from Onyinyechi Mark in the powerlifting finals on Friday.

Esther Nworgu added a silver medal in the women’s 41kg Para-Powerlifting event on Wednesday, and Bose Omolayo also secured a silver medal in the 79kg Para-Powerlifting category.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.