Paris 2024 Paralympic Games nears record ticket sales

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Ticket

Paris 2024 organisers have announced that just over two million tickets have been sold for the Paralympic Games, hours before the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The organisers expressed confidence that the event would be a sold-out success.

“Over two million tickets have already been sold for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including one million in just one month,” Paris 2024 said in a statement.

With approximately 500,000 tickets still available, Paris is on track to surpass the record of 2.7 million tickets sold for the London 2012 Games. While Beijing 2008 sold 1.82 million tickets and distributed 1.62 million to schools, the Rio 2016 Paralympics saw 2.1 million tickets sold.

Paris 2024 is optimistic about reaching a complete sell-out, a first for the Paralympic Games. “We know we will continue to sell tickets over the next few days, probably until the end of the Games,” said Paris 2024 president Tony Estanguet. He highlighted the strong demand for tickets during the Olympics, which continued until the very last day.

Craig Spence, an IPC spokesperson, predicted that the number of tickets sold would surpass the Rio 2016 total.

The Paralympic Games opening ceremony will take place on the iconic Champs-Élysées and Place de la Concorde, marking a unique departure from traditional stadium-based events. This outdoor setting aligns with the broader theme of celebrating diversity and inclusivity.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spokesperson Craig Spence noted, “Today, the number of tickets sold will certainly surpass the Rio numbers.”

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony began in glorious conditions as about 4,400 athletes made their way along the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde.

As with the Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games opening ceremony is taking place outside of a stadium for the first time in the French capital.

The main ceremony is being held at Place de la Concorde, on a perfect summer evening in the heart of the city, following a parade along the Champs-Elysees from the Arc de Triomphe.

