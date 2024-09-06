Heroic Nworgu wins Paralympic silver despite shoulder injury

Nigerian para powerlifter Esther Nworgu

Nigerian para powerlifter Esther Nworgu delivered a heroic performance to claim a silver medal in the women’s up to 41kg category at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, despite suffering a shoulder injury just two days before the competition.

Nworgu, who lost the use of her legs as a child, set two new Paralympic records with her lifts of 112kg and 118kg in her final attempts. However, she narrowly missed out on the gold medal by just one kilogram to China’s defending champion, Cui Zhe.

Despite her injury, which left her effectively lifting the bar with one arm, the 21-year-old demonstrated incredible determination and focus.

Speaking after the event, Nworgu expressed immense happiness and gratitude for achieving a silver medal under such challenging circumstances.

“I was so emotional because I never expected any medal from this competition,” she said. “I had an injury two days ago, and the doctors advised me not to compete because it was critical. There is no adjective I can use to quantify my happiness right now. It is like heaven to me,” she added, her right shoulder heavily strapped after the medal ceremony.

Nworgu’s journey to the podium has been one of resilience and overcoming adversity. At the age of eight, she lost the use of her legs without any clinical explanation. A decade ago, she took up powerlifting, turning what others might perceive as a disability into a source of strength and empowerment.

Reflecting on her achievement, she said, “I accepted my disability, joined it with the love in my personality, and this (the medal) is the result. I don’t like using ‘d-i-s’ in my ability; I like using ‘th-i-s’ in my ability. When there is a disability, there is ability. What people see as ‘disability’ is not what I see; I see it as strength and ability. In sport, there are many things you have to realize about yourself. Sport is like an X-ray; it brings you out and shows what you are inside.”

Nworgu is part of a strong Nigerian powerlifting contingent in Paris, which includes eight competitors and several world record holders. The historic success of Nigerian athletes in para powerlifting is attributed to strong government support and funding for coaching and athlete development.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.