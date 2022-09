Nigeria players who moved this summer transfer window

Millions of euros exchanged hands as the summer football transfer window closes. Scores of players exchanged jerseys. Temitope Oladeji spotlights Nigerian players who moved this summer window along with their transfer fees.

Player name: Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo

Age: 26

Position: Midfielder

Transfer: from Rangers to Southampton

Fee: €7.10 million

Player: Umar Sadiq

Age: 25 years

Position: Striker

Transfer: from Almeria FC (Spain) to Real Sociedad FC (Spain)

Fee: €20 million plus €6 million add-ons

Player: Manuel Obafemi Akanji

Age: 27 years

Position: Defender

Transfer: from Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – Manchester City (England)

Fee – €17.5 million

Name: Ademola Lookman

Age: 24 years

Position: Striker

Transfer: from Leicester City (England) to Atlanta FC (Italy)

Fee – €9 million

Name: Taiwo Michael Awoniyi

Age: 25 years

Position: Striker

Transfer: from F.C Union Berlin (German) to Nottingham Forest (England)

Fee: €20.50 million

Name: Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis

Age: 24 years

Position: Striker

Transfer: from Watford F.C (Eng) to Nottingham Forest (Eng)

Fee – €14.80 million

Name: Leon Aderemi Balogun

Age: 34 years

Position: Defender

Transfer: from Rangers FC (Scotland) to Queen Park Rangers (England)

Fee: Free Transfer

Name: Omatsone Folarin “Sone” Aluko

Age: 33 years

Position: Winger

Transfer: Ipswich FC ( England)

Fee: Free Transfer