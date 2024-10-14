Nigeria-Libya AFCON qualifier in jeopardy, ministers berate Libyan govt action

William Troost-Ekong on Monday disclosed the Nigeria national team will boycott the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Libya.

The Super Eagles captain made this known on his X handle after they arrived Libya on Sunday and were held at the airport for over 12 hours.

Their arrival at Libya followed the second leg of their matches in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers.

The national team had earlier defeated Libyan team 1-nil in Uyo, Akwa Ibom last Friday.

Expressing his displeasure and now they were treated, Ekong said the team have been held at an abandoned airport in Libya for over 12 hours after their plane was diverted while descending.y

He added that “Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian Pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

“Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.”

He called on the federal government to intervene and rescue the team, adding that “as the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here. Even if they decide to allow.”

“This kind of behaviour, let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us IF we continued.

“We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with int. football,” he concluded.

The Nigeria Football Federation has however disclosed preparation are ongoing to fly the national team back to Nigeria.

It said, “Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”

While the CAF has not reacted to the matter, John Enoh, minister of sports development, has strongly condemned actions of Libyan authorities, who held the Nigerian Super Eagles and their official’s hostage at Al Abaq Airport.

He said, “such actions by the Libyan authorities are deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. Holding our national team and officials hostage under any circumstances violates not only international sporting protocols but also the principles of respect and hospitality that should be extended to all visiting teams. The Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of disrespect or mistreatment toward our players and officials.”

Also, Yusuf Tuggar, minister of Foreign Affairs said efforts are on to save the situation.

“I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya. Through the Head of the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Amb. Stephen Anthony Awuru, the Mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities since last night. Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorised the Nigerian Mission’s trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

“In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6 am this morning with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action.”

