Nigeria hold Ghana 0 – 0 in Kumasi

Neither host Ghana nor visitors Nigeria could find the back of the net after 90 minutes at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi Ghana on Friday.

Both teams, having two shots on target each played with vigour inspired by terrible results during the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, and the need to quickly put that behind them by securing a spot in the November tournament in Qatar.

Ghana had the best of the first half but only came close to scoring once, when Abdul Fatawu Issahaku attempted a long-range shot. VAR denied Nigeria a penalty shootout after a major error at the back by Baba.

Although Agustine Eguavoen’s side seemed pleased with the goalless scoreline, Ghana would want a positive scoreline to take to Nigeria next Tuesday.

The entertaining first leg in Kumasi ended without netting the ball, both sides had 77 percent pass accuracy, and one yellow card each. Ghana had more ball possession and won more corners (9) than Nigeria (2)

For Nigeria, they have an impressive recent record qualifying for the World Cup that they will be desperate to keep that up. They have appeared at six of the last seven tournaments, and certainly, have the star quality to extend that run when they host the black stars next week in Abuja

Ghana is hoping to return to the global football showpiece after missing the 2018 edition in Russia. They will, however, have to get past the Super Eagles.

The rival teams ended held each other to a goalless draw throughout the 90 minutes of their first bout.

Read also: Meet Innocent Bonke, midfielder replacing Wilfred Ndidi in Super Eagles match against Ghana

If Super Eagles are to qualify for the World Cup for the fourth time in a row, they must take control of their fate by securing a win at home in the second leg of the qualifiers.

After meeting in 1962, 1970, 1974, and 2002, this will be the seventh time the two West African nations meet in a World Cup qualifier.