Ngannou vows to stay in boxing amid defeat to Joshua

Francis Ngannou says he remains undeterred about his boxing aspirations despite suffering a decisive second-round knockout at the hands of Anthony Joshua on Friday night in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion faced Joshua in Riyadh for his second professional boxing bout. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian endured three knockdowns in the match, culminating in a second-round stoppage by Joshua.

While many might consider such a defeat reason enough to reconsider their boxing career, Ngannou is resolute in his determination to continue boxing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 37-year-old MMA fighter acknowledged Joshua’s superiority but affirmed his commitment to the sport.

“You can be sure I’m not done here. It was not my day,” Ngannou said.

“He was way better than me.

“It sucks, but it’s the game. We all know that.”

Despite requiring medical attention after Joshua’s ferocious finish, Ngannou maintained a positive outlook, even joking that he did not feel the knockout punch and expressed interest in facing Deontay Wilder before retiring from boxing.

“That was a clean one,” Ngannou added.

“I did not feel the punch. That’s what the knockout is about. I don’t feel any pain. That’s how I know I was knocked out.”