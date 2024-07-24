Ngannou speaks on tragic death of 15-month son

Mixed martial arts legend Francis Ngannou has given a heartfelt interview, opening up about the heartbreak of losing his 15-months old son, Kobe.

The 37-year-old fighter confirmed in April that his 15-months son had died, expressing his pain in a social media post: “I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most.”

Ngannou, who won the UFC heavyweight title before venturing into the world of boxing, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss various topics, including his fight against Tyson Fury.

Rogan mentioned that he believed the Cameroonian deserved to win that bout. They also discussed Ngannou’s second boxing match, a defeat to Anthony Joshua. Joshua was among those from the fighting world who showed support after Ngannou’s tragic loss.

Attention turned to Ngannou’s family heartbreak during the episode, with Rogan listening as the fighter explained how he had come to terms with his loss.

“You have things to be grateful about, but in your heart, you feel like you are broken, you have nothing. Nothing is worth it,” Ngannou said. “I always love life and know that I have everything… but at least for once I’m like ‘At least whenever I die I can go and see my kid’. I’m not afraid of it. I still want to live, but at least whenever you get to that point, to think like that, [in] some way you’re looking forward to whenever that happens.”

Fans shared messages of support on social media. “I really wish the best for him. This has to be the worst feeling ever,” wrote one. “I can’t imagine losing my son at that age or any age in fact,” another responded. “The outlook on life he has is remarkable. Truly inspirational! Much love to Francis and his entire family!”