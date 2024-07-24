Ngannou returns to MMA in October PFL debut

Francis Ngannou has revealed plans to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) in October, marking his debut in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The former UFC Heavyweight champion discussed his plans on Joe Rogan’s JRE MMA Show, stating that he “will be fighting by the end of the year” and speculated that 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira would be his opponent.

Ngannou added that the fight is targeted for October in Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve been telling people about this guy for almost two years,” Ngannou said of Ferreira. “Very athletic. Fast hands, 1-2, knees – very athletic. So, I think it’s going to be him.” He clarified that the fight has not yet been finalised.

Ferreira, standing at 6’8”, is considered the PFL’s top challenger for Ngannou, having secured the 2023 championship by defeating Denis Goltsov. Unlike the UFC, the PFL operates with a regular season where fighters accumulate points based on their performance, followed by semi-final playoffs and a five-round championship fight.

Ngannou left the UFC in 2023 after failing to agree on a contract extension. He then embarked on a brief boxing career, facing Tyson Fury and knocking him down before losing by split decision. Ngannou last appeared in the boxing ring in March this year, when he fought Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia and was knocked out in the second round.

Ngannou has not competed since his loss to Joshua, but he remains unbeaten in his last six MMA fights, dating back to a 2018 loss against Derrick Lewis. During this period, he defeated Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title in 2021 and successfully defended it against Cyril Gane the following year.

In May 2023, Ngannou signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL, which allows him to continue competing in other sports, including boxing.