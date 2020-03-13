NFF to investigate death of Nasarawa United player Chineme Martins

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has constituted a panel to look into the circumstances surrounding last weekend’s unfortunate death of Nasarawa United FC player, Chineme Martins during a Nigeria Professional Football League match in Lafia.

The committee is mandated to investigate the medical, security and administrative lapses which led to the untimely demise of the defender, who slumped during a match between his club and Katsina United at the Lafia City Stadium on Sunday and gave up the ghost before he was taken to hospital.

Dr. Peter Singabele, a former member of the NFF Executive Committee and member of the Committee on Sports Medicine of the Confederation of African Football, is chairman of the 12-man panel.

There are also Mazi Amanze Uchegbulam, Chairman of the Imo State Football Association and former 1st Vice President of the NFF; respected technocrat and retired senior civil servant, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola; Dr. Paul Onyeudo, head of sports medicine of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports; Otunba Tade Azeez, President of the Nigeria Referees Association; Barr. Isaac Danladi, Chairman of NPFL club owners and; Alhaji Salihu Abubakar, chief operating officer of the League Management Company.

Commissioner of Police Umar Baba, Mr. Oladunni Oyekale, Mr. Francis Adejoh, Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran and Miss Kisu Remi Sulola are the other members, with Mr. China Acheru as secretary.

Paramedics at the Lafia City Stadium were unsuccessful in all attempts to revive former Gabros FC, FC IfeanyiUbah and FC Abuja defender Martins as he slumped during the game.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has confirmed that the committee will be inaugurated in Benin City on Tuesday, 17th March 2020 at 10am, with members expected to arrive in the Edo State capital on Monday, 16th March. They are to check into Heritage Hotel, GRA, Benin City.

Committee’s Terms of Reference

Medicals

1. To investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the Nasarawa United player and all other relevant issues such as medical facilities, pre-match inspection and response to the emergency. Also, to recommend sanctions and other appropriate measures to forestall a recurrence.

2. To consider and advise on clinical matters in order to promote the highest standards of professional practice, including clinical education for players and coaches.

3. Consider and advise on minimum standards of clinical practices, equipment and personnel that must be deployed during practice and match competitions.

Safety & Security

4. Consider and advise on development and implementation of stadium security standards and policies.

5. Advise on minimum requirements in line with best global practice of safety infrastructure during practice and match competitions.

Colour Coding

6. To consider and advise on suitability ranking of sporting facilities, using colour coding to define grading and rankings as fit for purpose.