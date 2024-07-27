NFF pays tribute to Nigerian football icons Iwuanyanwu, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid heartfelt tributes to former football club owners Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Senator (Dr) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who passed away within two days of each other.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who took over the former Spartans Football Club of Owerri and renamed it Iwuanyanwu Nationale, passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah, who took over Gabros International of Nnewi in the Nigeria top division and rebranded it as FC IfeanyiUbah, died in a London hospital on the morning of Saturday, July 27, at the age of 52.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau expressed shock and sadness over the deaths of these prominent figures.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chief Iwuanyanwu and Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah. Senator Ubah informed me about two weeks ago that he was travelling to London; little did I know it would be our last communication.

“Both men made significant investments in Nigerian football, empowering the youth and contributing to the growth of the sport in our country. They will be sorely missed. I recall Iwuanyanwu Nationale reaching the final of the African Champion Clubs’ Cup in 1988 and FC IfeanyiUbah competing in the CAF Confederation Cup in 2017.

“These are cherished memories of two great football financiers. The NFF and the entire Nigerian football community pray for the Almighty to grant them eternal rest and provide their loved ones the strength to bear these profound losses.”

Iwuanyanwu Nationale reached the final of the African Champion Clubs’ Cup in 1988, losing 1-4 on aggregate to Entente Setif of Algeria. FC IfeanyiUbah competed in the CAF Confederation Cup seven years ago, bowing out to Egypt’s Al Masry after a penalty shootout.