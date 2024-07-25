Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Iwuanyanwu dies at 82

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is dead. He died on Thursday after a brief illness.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by Jide Iwuanyanwu, the son of late Iwuanyanwu.

“The Iwuanyanwu family of Umuohii Atta, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State announces the demise of our patriarch, Engr Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo,” the statement read.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu died on Thursday, July 25, 2024, after a brief illness. He was aged 82. Chief Iwuanyanwu before his death was President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and President of Owerri Peoples Assembly.”