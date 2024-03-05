NFF mourns ex-Falconets’ goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed sadness at the passing of former Nigeria U20 Women’s National Team goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, over the weekend.

Aluko-Olaseni, who had been battling cancer for almost eight years, succumbed to the illness on Friday evening.

“We are deeply saddened by Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni’s passing. It’s truly disheartening to lose such a young woman,” said Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF General Secretary, on Monday. “Although she had been unwell for some time, we had hoped and prayed for her recovery, enabling her to continue pursuing her passion and dreams.”

“While we mourn her loss, we take solace in the fact that she made significant strides in her football career. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, and we pray for divine comfort and strength during this difficult time,” he added.

Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni represented several notable clubs in Nigeria, including Sunshine Queens, Ekiti Babes, and Rivers Angels.