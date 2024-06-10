NFF mourns death of Bayelsa Queens coach Domo Okara

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden passing of Domo Okara, Head Coach of the Nigeria Women’s Premier League (NWFL) team, Bayelsa Queens Football Club.

Okara, who guided Bayelsa Queens to a bronze medal in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the age of 47.

“We are shocked and saddened beyond words. In all sincerity, we are still trying to process the report. I have spoken to people who said they interacted with him days earlier and he was hale and hearty. This is a very sorrowful development,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said.

“Okara was one of the pillars of women’s football coaching in the country. Indeed, it is a mourning for the women’s game in our country because the man was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a leader, and an inspiration to many.

“We pray that God will give him eternal rest and grant the immediate family, his friends, Bayelsa Queens FC family, and Nigeria football the fortitude to bear this sudden and big loss.”

He led Bayelsa Queens to win the NWFL title in 2022 and the Federation Cup the following year. He notably steered the team to a bronze medal at the second edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco, making Bayelsa Queens the only Nigerian team to achieve this feat.

Okara’s unexpected passing leaves a significant void in the Nigerian women’s football community, where his influence extended far beyond the pitch.