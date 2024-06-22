NFF congratulates Ajibade on club honour

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has extended heartfelt congratulations to Rasheedat Ajibade, Super Falcons captain, on being named Player of the Season for Atlético Madrid Femenino in the Spanish top division.

Ajibade‘s outstanding performance, which included scoring the decisive goal against Villarreal in the final game of the season, ensured her club’s qualification for the next season’s UEFA Champions League. Over the course of the season, she netted 10 goals and provided eight assists.

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, expressed that Ajibade’s recognition comes as no surprise given her exemplary discipline, dedication, diligence, and unwavering commitment to both her club and country.

“Rasheedat has consistently demonstrated what it means to be a role model. Her discipline and dedication are unparalleled, and she has led the Super Falcons with patriotism and ambition,” Dr. Sanusi stated.

“We congratulate her on this exceptional honour and are confident that this achievement will further motivate her to lead the Super Falcons to success at the forthcoming Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in France.”