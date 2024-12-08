Newcastle suffers shocking 4-2 defeat away at Brentford

Newcastle United suffered a shocking 4-2 defeat away to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, after holding league leader Liverpool to a 3-3 draw mid-week.

Brentford kept their unbeaten home record in the Premier League intact with the convincing win over Newcastle.

Games this season at the Gtech Community Stadium averaged five goals a game coming into the Newcastle contest.

In the eighth minute, Christian Norgaard’s drilled pass was plucked out of the air by Bryan Mbeumo, who cut inside Lewis Hall before dancing his way into the box and dispatching a left-footed shot past Nick Pope and into the top corner.

In a frantic start to the game, the lead lasted just three minutes and 17 seconds.

Jacob Murphy ghosted into the penalty area and his shot across goal fell for Alexander Isak, who finished smartly to bring the visitors level.

After Isak was denied a second by a brilliant Mark Flekken recovery, Brentford then regained the lead as Yoane Wissa pounced on Harvey Barnes’ loose pass before curling the ball beyond Pope and into the back of the net.

Read also: Struggling Man City held to 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace

However, it was the Newcastle fans celebrating again minutes later. Three minutes and 32 seconds later, to be precise, as Brentford failed to hold on to their lead once again.

Barnes capitalised on some poor defending to atone for his error, striking a low shot past Flekken and into the bottom corner.

There had been five or more goals in each of the previous four league games at the Gtech Community Stadium and this game was going to follow suit.

Flekken’s long free kick forward evaded everyone but Nathan Collins, who showed great composure to restore Brentford’s lead again.

Share