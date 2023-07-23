Newcastle signs £39m Harvey Barnes from Leicester

Harvey Barnes has completed his move to Newcastle from Leicester City for a fee believed to be around £39m.

Barnes is expected to be the replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who is nearing a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli which could earn Newcastle up to £40m.

Leicester were looking for £40m for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle hoping to do a deal at around £30m but the clubs have now found a resolution.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle will hope on Barnes capacity to build on his lengthy Premier League career with Leicester City.

No player outside the clubs in the top half of the table scored more goals than Barnes in the competition last season. Those 13 goals – by far the best return during his time with the Foxes that reflect the growing goal threat of the direct-running winger.

“I have adapted my game a little bit by getting central and running in behind more. It is down to me to stretch the game in behind. A few of my goals have come from being in a striker’s position.”