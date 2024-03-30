Newcastle edge West Ham in a seven-goal thriller

Harvey Barnes scored two late goals as Newcastle United staged a sensational comeback to secure a 4-3 win against West Ham in a Premier League match at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side made the perfect start when Anthony Gordon won a penalty with just three minutes of play and Alexander Isak converted from 12 yards after a check by the video assistant referee (VAR).

But West Ham scored three straight goals as Michail Antonio equalised for the visiting side before Mohammed Kudus scored the second goal before half time and Jarrod Bowen added the third within minutes either side of half-time to hand the Hammers a 3-1 lead.

But Isak converted a second penalty to give the Magpies hope and Barnes came off the bench to equalise before snatching the winner in the 90th minute.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was sent off for a second booking in stoppage time, but the hosts were on for a much-needed victory.

Newcastle’s Saudi owners would have expected their team to be much higher than their current mid-table berth after finishing in the top four last season.

It was Newcastle’s second win in their last seven games in all competitions potentially the top eight places offering up European football in the Premier League, the Magpies have ensured they remain firmly in the mix.

Seventh-placed West Ham are just one point ahead of Newcastle after a result that will only lead to more criticism of boss David Moyes from the club’s demanding fans.

West Ham have now conceded 54 goals this season with just Luton (60), Burnley (63) and Sheffield United (74) conceding more.

It is now three games without victory for the Hammers following draws against Burnley and Aston Villa, while they have won just one away game in the league since the turn of the year – losing three and drawing one.