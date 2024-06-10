MTN Nigeria backs Super Eagles to qualify for 2026 World Cup

MTN Nigeria, the Official Telecommunications Partner of the Super Eagles, has expressed robust support for three-time African champions in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer of MTN Nigeria, conveyed the company’s confidence in the Super Eagles’ potential to make the nation proud. “The road to success is not always smooth. We are confident in the ability of the team to make Nigeria proud and qualify for the World Cup,” said Okigbo.

The Super Eagles are set to play the Cheetahs of Benin Republic on Monday, June 10, at the Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. This follows a tense 1-1 draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Currently, the Super Eagles are in fifth position in Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, with three consecutive draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. They are two points behind the group leader and need to win their next two matches to enhance their chances of qualifying.

Okigbo emphasised the importance of national support for the team: “This is the time for all Nigerians to come together and support the team as they seek to win the next matches and ultimately qualify for the World Cup. This is Naija where football lives and our Super Eagles are fitting ambassadors, representing our love for the game. MTN will continue to support the team.”

In 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year partnership deal with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), becoming the Official Telecommunications Partner of all the football teams under the NFF. This partnership underscores MTN’s commitment to the development and success of Nigerian football on the global stage.