Morocco stun higher-ranked Korea in historic upset

Morocco pulled off a monumental shock at the Women’s World Cup by defeating Korea Republic 1-0 on Sunday to claim their maiden tournament triumph in style.

The Atlas Lionesses entered the clash in Adelaide as underdogs against opponents ranked over 50 places higher in the world rankings.

However, the World Cup debutantes defied expectations to topple their fancied opponents in a historic giant-killing.

A moment of early magic from striker Ibtissam Jraidi set Morocco on their way, as she bravely dived to head home a textbook cross.

The breakthrough inside 10 minutes gave the North Africans belief they could achieve the improbable against their rivals.

The remarkable goal etched Morocco’s name in the history books, marking their first-ever goal at the global finals.

Korea Republic struggled to penetrate Morocco’s stubborn rear-guard marshalled brilliantly by captain Ghizlane Chebbak.

Despite dominating possession, Korea’s attack was nullified by the Atlas Lionesses’ outstanding defensive display.

Morocco’s advantage remained intact into the second stanza as the minnows stood firm in the face of mounting pressure.

The Koreans’ hopes were dashed when teenage substitute Casey Phair scooped their best chance wide with the goal at her mercy.

Increasingly deep as the game wore on, Morocco relied on reflex saves from goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi to maintain their lead.

The final whistle was met by euphoric celebrations from the Atlas Lionesses at completing an improbable first World Cup triumph.

In contrast, defeat leaves Korea Republic on the brink of elimination from Group H heading into their last fixture.

But Morocco’s historic upset over illustrious opponents demonstrates Africa’s rising stature in women’s football.