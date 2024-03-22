Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal to officiate Nigeria vs Ghana friendly

The international friendly match between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday will be officiated by Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal.

Jalal, aged 36, who recently participated in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire, will be supported by fellow Moroccans Akarhad Mostafa (Assistant I), Brinsi Zakaria (Assistant II), and El Fariq Hamza (Fourth Official).

This encounter marks the first meeting between the two West African giants since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar play-off in March 2022.

Ghana advanced at the expense of Nigeria after a 1-1 draw in Abuja, following a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The international friendly is set to kick off at 4pm at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Friday, March 22, 2024.