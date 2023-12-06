McTominay’s brace helps Man United defeat Chelsea at Old Trafford

Scott McTominay scored in each half to hand Manchester United a deserved 2-1 victory over Chelsea in a midweek Premier League fixture played on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

The goals took the midfielder tally for United this season to six goals as he scored in either half, ensuring the Red Devils picked up a much-needed three points to ease the pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag despite Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty miss

The result moved United to sixth position on the Premier League table, just three points within the top four, Chelsea remained 10th on the log with chances of playing in Europe next season looking very uncertain.

It also extended United’s recent dominance in these matches to 12 games, while Chelsea’s wait for an away win will now extend beyond 11 years.

Ten Hag changed things up a bit from the starting eleven, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Kobbie Mainoo all sitting on the bench.

Luke Shaw was back at left back, and upfront, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund got the start with Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

McTominay opened the scoring on the rebound from Harry Maguire’s effort in the 19th and dominated the opening period without adding to their lead, and were made to pay on the stroke of half-time when Cole Palmer fired home a well-placed strike from just inside the area.

McTominay again came to United’s rescue when restored their advantage with a header from Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to wrap up victory for the home side.