MBS Sports and LaLiga conclude exclusive sub-Saharan Africa broadcast agreement for League Games

MBS Sports, the sports content arm of Media Business Solutions (MBS), has concluded a four-year deal with LaLiga for the broadcast of weekly league games in sub-Saharan Africa. The deal grants MBS Sports exclusive free-to-air (FTA) broadcast rights for the 2020/21 to 2023/24 games in the territory.

The multi-season contract, which begins in September 2020, makes MBS Sports the exclusive license holder for one of Africa’s most loved sporting leagues. Through sub-license agreements with interested broadcasting networks, MBS Sports’ rights will bring live matches, delayed matches and highlights, to LaLiga fans across Africa.

For the past four years MBS Sports has enabled the broadcast of world-class sporting action from the English Premier League, English FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and perhaps more impressively the 2018 FIFA World Cup to free-to-air TV networks across sub-Saharan Africa. This agreement strengthens MBS Sports’ position as the continent’s leading sports media agency and license-holder for premium sports content.

Speaking on the backdrop of this momentous agreement, MBS Sports Founder and CEO, Richard Dimosi said, “Our exclusive collaboration with LaLiga was forged on the basis of our commitment to bring the best in world class sporting content to African audiences. We will through sub-license agreements reach millions of viewers who would otherwise not be able to afford it on pay platforms.”

“Through leading partners such as MBS Sports we are putting together our most exciting proposal yet for our African audience, helping fans to access the competition through a wide variety of platforms,” added Melcior Soler, director of LaLiga’s audiovisual department.

Acquisition of the FTA broadcasting rights for the next four LaLiga seasons reinforces MBS Sports’ position as Africa’s trusted source for the best in sports programming.

“It goes without saying that football is one of the continent’s most loved sports. With a presence in 19 markets as MBS Sports we pride ourselves in being an African agency enabling the broadcast of premium sporting content for football lovers across the continent,” added Dimosi.

As part of the deal fans of this iconic league will enjoy at least 33 live matches on FTA TV and weekly highlights’ shows in each season. The line-up will of course feature current front runners FC Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Villarreal CF and current champions Real Madrid.

Over the years MBS Sports has helped distribute an impressive suite of premium rights in major sporting codes such as FTA rights for Formula E and Formula 1 (2016-2018), International Olympic Competitions (2016-2018), National Basketball Association (2016-2018), International Association of Athletics Federations (2017) and UEFA Champions League (2015). This list will no doubt continue to grow to include some of the continent’s most fiercely contended sporting rights.