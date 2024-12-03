Mbappe refers PSG to LFP disciplinary committee over €55m wage dispute

Kylian Mbappe

France star Kylian Mbappe has referred Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the French league’s (LFP) disciplinary committee in a dispute over €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses, a source close to the LFP told AFP on Monday. A hearing is scheduled for December 11 to address the issue.

The conflict stems from PSG’s refusal to pay the sum, claiming Mbappe agreed to waive the amount in August 2023. However, Mbappe’s camp disputes the validity of this agreement, which the player referenced publicly in January.

Mbappe moved to Real Madrid in June after his contract with PSG expired, leaving the French champions without a transfer fee. PSG argued that the August agreement meant Mbappe forfeited the €55 million in bonuses if he left on a free transfer at the end of the 2023/24 season.

In October, the LFP ordered PSG to pay the outstanding amount, but the club refused. Last month, the French Football Federation (FFF) rejected PSG’s appeal to reconsider the order, stating the request was filed a day late.

Under LFP regulations, PSG could face sanctions, including a fine or a transfer ban. However, PSG remains confident that the LFP lacks ultimate jurisdiction and that the case may escalate to an industrial tribunal.

The dispute originates from Mbappe’s refusal to extend his contract in August 2022, leading PSG to sideline him temporarily. The extension would have allowed PSG to secure a transfer fee, but Mbappe ultimately left as a free agent, reigniting the financial row.

As tensions rise, the upcoming hearing will be pivotal in determining whether PSG must fulfil the financial obligation or if the case will take a new legal direction.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

