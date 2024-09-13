Mbappe's €55m wage dispute: PSG rejects LFP payment order

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has refused to pay former striker Kylian Mbappe a disputed sum of €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses, despite an order from the French Football League (LFP) earlier in the day.

The LFP, which oversees matters concerning France’s top two football divisions, directed PSG to settle the amount with the 25-year-old striker, who claims the club owes him wages and bonuses. However, PSG has announced its intention to seek a legal ruling outside the LFP’s jurisdiction.

Mbappe argues that PSG owes him €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses. In contrast, the club maintains that the player agreed to waive this sum in August 2023. On Thursday, the LFP commission ordered PSG to pay the amount within a week, prompting a response from the Qatari-backed club.

“Given the limits of the Commission’s legal scope to make a full decision on this matter, the case must now be pursued before another court,” PSG stated. “PSG will look forward to presenting all the facts over the coming months and year.”

The legal teams representing both parties had met early on Wednesday after Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid this summer, referred his case to the LFP’s legal committee. PSG remains firm in its stance, and the dispute is now expected to continue in another legal forum.

