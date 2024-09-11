Mbappe rejects French football mediation in PSG wage dispute

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe‘s representatives have rejected the French Football League’s (LFP) offer to mediate in the ongoing dispute between the France captain and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over unpaid wages and bonuses amounting to €55 million.

Mbappe claims PSG owes him the amount, which includes a signing bonus he was due to receive in February, the final three months of his salary, and an “ethical bonus” for the same period. However, PSG maintains that the 25-year-old forward had agreed to waive these payments in August 2023, before his move to Real Madrid.

Lawyers from both sides met early on Wednesday after Mbappe referred his case to the LFP’s legal committee. Following the meeting, the LFP suggested mediation as a potential way forward.

“The possibility of mediation was mentioned this morning,” Mbappe’s entourage said in a statement to AFP. “This option was rejected during the meeting by the player’s representative. Mediation would be useless to establish a lack of payment that can be seen from a simple analysis of the player’s payslip.”

The LFP announced that it would notify Mbappe and PSG of its decision regarding the case on Friday. Meanwhile, PSG expressed their support for the idea of mediation.

“Paris Saint-Germain is very pleased with today’s two-hour hearing before the commission,” the club stated.

“The club recalled that the player has made clear repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris. In the light of the club’s oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris Saint-Germain has been seeking for many months.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.