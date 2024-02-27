Manchester United ready to consider offers for Antony

Manchester United will reportedly consider offers for Antony in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils said to be planning massive exodus at the end of 2023/24.

Antony has failed to impress since joining United two years ago and has now failed to score or provide an assist in 20 Premier League appearances this season.

With new co-owners Ineos scrutinising the cost and effectiveness of the United squad following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.3billion investment, his figures make grim reading.

He was overlooked by Erik ten Hag for United’s defeat to Fulham over the weekend, with teenage prospect Omari Forson getting the nod to start on the wing instead. It seems as though Antony’s time at Old Trafford may soon be up amid suggestions that he could be made available for a summer exit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old Brazilian winger is one of several players who could be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are thought to be willing to consider offers for Antony, but it is unlikely they will be able to recoup the £81million fee they paid to sign him from Ajax two summers ago.

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton will all be out of contract in the summer, meaning they are set to leave unless new deals can be agreed over the coming months.

Meanwhile, the contracts of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri are set to expire in 2025, giving United a dilemma over whether to cash in or risk losing them for nothing.