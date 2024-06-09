Manchester United owner Ratcliffe meets Tuchel over Old Trafford job

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly held talks with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel regarding the possibility of replacing Erik ten Hag as the club’s new manager.

The meeting, confirmed by BILD journalist Christian Falk, took place in Monaco and focused on Tuchel’s vision for the club.

During the talks, Tuchel emphasized his successful track record at previous clubs and his ability to rejuvenate players, citing Antonio Rudiger as an example. He suggested he could bring similar revitalization to Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho, both of whom have struggled under Ten Hag.

Sancho’s future at United remains uncertain despite a successful loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he played a crucial role in reaching the Champions League final. Mason Mount has also faced challenges, struggling to make an impact due to injuries following his £60 million transfer.

Manchester United’s performance last season was disappointing, finishing eighth in the Premier League—their lowest position in 34 years—and exiting the Champions League early. Despite winning the FA Cup, Ten Hag’s future at the club is in doubt due to the team’s overall underperformance.

Tuchel, currently out of work after being released by Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023/24 season, has been linked with the Manchester United job. Former United midfielder Paul Ince has described Tuchel as “elite,” further fueling speculation about his potential appointment.

Ratcliffe has been implementing significant changes at the club off the field, and a managerial change appears imminent. Following the FA Cup victory, Ten Hag expressed his commitment to the project and the progress made since he took over, but he acknowledged the ultimate goal of winning trophies.

Speaking after the FA Cup win, Ten Hag stated, “I don’t think about this. I am in a project and we are exactly where we want to be. We are on our way to constructing a team for the future. Two trophies in two years are not bad, three finals in two years are not bad. We have to keep going.”

As Manchester United prepares for next season, the potential managerial change underlines Ratcliffe’s ambition to restore the club to its former glory, with Tuchel potentially taking the helm.