Manchester Derby: United stage stunning comeback to defeat City 2-1

Manchester United staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat fierce rivals Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in a thrilling Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Rúben Amorim’s side, trailing to Josko Gvardiol’s first-half header, ignited the derby in the 88th minute when Matheus Nunes fouled Amad Diallo after a poor backpass, conceding a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes.

City, now with just one win in their last 11 games, saw their lead erased when Diallo struck the winner in the final minute of regular time, finishing from a tight angle after latching onto Lisandro Martínez’s lofted pass.

The defeat leaves Pep Guardiola’s men fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, United climbed to 12th, narrowing the gap to their city rivals to five points.

For Amorim, this marks just his second league win in five matches since taking charge. The dramatic derby victory could serve as a turning point for a United side eager to shift the momentum in a rivalry that City have dominated in recent years.

Before kickoff, Amorim made a bold call, leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of the squad, a decision he justified by stating he “pays attention to everything.” However, early injuries continued to plague United as Mason Mount limped off in the 12th minute, adding to his frustrating spell since joining from Chelsea.

The game began cagily, with both sides struggling for confidence. City’s opener came from a set-piece—a recurring issue for United—as Gvardiol rose to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected cross in the 36th minute. Tempers flared moments later when Kyle Walker and Rasmus Højlund clashed, earning yellow cards.

City, uncharacteristically, failed to build on their lead in the second half.

Despite Phil Foden’s improved performance, the English champions lacked the sharpness to capitalize. United, meanwhile, turned the tide with Diallo’s header forcing Ederson into action before Fernandes and Diallo delivered the decisive blows late on.

The victory will provide a confidence boost for Amorim’s United as they look to reignite their season and close the gap on their neighbours. For City, however, the loss underscores their ongoing struggles in what has been a challenging campaign.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

