Can Guardiola's City upset Amorim's United in derby cracker?

This weekend’s Manchester derby promises a thrilling spectacle as Pep Guardiola’s faltering Manchester City face off against Ruben Amorim’s rejuvenated Manchester United.

City, the reigning Premier League champions, are in dire need of a win to halt their alarming decline. Meanwhile, Amorim—who earlier this season led Sporting Lisbon to a stunning Champions League victory over Guardiola’s side—is eager to pile on the misery for his rival in their latest clash.

City’s once-dominant form has crumbled spectacularly, with the team managing just one win in their last 10 matches across all competitions. The latest blow came in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in midweek, capping a dismal run of seven losses. This uncharacteristic slump is a sharp contrast to City’s dominance in recent years, during which they have clinched six of the last seven Premier League titles, including the last four in succession.

On the red side of Manchester, things are not entirely rosy. Amorim, who succeeded Erik ten Hag, has only managed three wins in six matches since his appointment. Yet, he carries the confidence of having orchestrated Sporting Lisbon’s 4-1 rout of City in the Champions League, where Viktor Gyökeres’ hat-trick brutally exposed City’s defensive frailties.

That victory has given Amorim a psychological edge as he prepares for his first Manchester derby. However, Amorim’s United are still struggling to find consistency, sitting in 13th place in the league after a rocky start under their new manager.

City’s Crisis and Guardiola’s Struggles

For Guardiola, Sunday’s derby represents more than just bragging rights—it is an opportunity to steady the ship amid the worst run of his managerial career. Plagued by injuries, Guardiola could be without key defenders, further compounding City’s problems. The team’s current fourth-place standing in the league, eight points adrift of leaders Liverpool, reflects the urgent need for a turnaround.

The pressure has taken a toll on Guardiola, who admitted to sleepless nights and stress-related struggles. Despite recently signing a two-year contract extension, the Spaniard remains under the microscope.

“In our jobs, we always want to do our best. When that doesn’t happen, you feel uncomfortable,” Guardiola admitted. “In good moments, I am happier, but when I get to the next game, I’m still concerned about what I have to do.”

Another loss to United would be a significant blow to Guardiola’s ambitions and City’s fading title hopes.

Amorim’s Focus on United’s Rebuild

While City dominate headlines for their collapse, Amorim has his own challenges to contend with. United’s 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday provided some respite but did little to mask the rebuilding work required at Old Trafford.

“I never think about these things,” Amorim said when asked about City’s struggles. “We will face a great opponent, and I’m more focused on our problems. We have a lot of issues here, so I’m really focused on what we should do on Sunday to win.”

The Stakes of the Derby

With both teams are desperate for a victory, Sunday’s encounter at the Etihad Stadium is poised to be a defining moment in their respective campaigns. For Guardiola, the derby is an opportunity to restore his side’s confidence and form. City’s recent record in the fixture—five wins in their last six league meetings with United—offers some reassurance.

For Amorim, the derby is a chance to build momentum and cement his authority at United. While acknowledging City’s ability to respond under pressure, the Portuguese tactician is keenly aware of the derby’s intensity and its implications.

“The great teams can respond at any moment,” Amorim said. “I think they are in a better place than us in their understanding of the game, the way they play, the confidence they have—even in these moments.”

The pressure is mounting on Guardiola, while United, despite their own recent struggles, will be looking to capitalize on City’s vulnerability. This derby is poised to be a crucial clash for both teams as they navigate their respective seasons.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share