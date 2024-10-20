Man United beat Brentford 2-1 to ease manager ten Hag pressure

Manchester United came from behind to ease manager Erik ten Hag pressure in 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The visitor took a surprise lead with Ethan Pinnock’s controversial injury time header which came while Matthijs de Ligt against the flow of play.

However, Alejandro Garnacho level for United moments after the start of the second half in the 47th minute.

Garnacho ended United’s 316-minute Premier League goal drought as he applied a first-time finish to Marcus Rashford’s cross.

United had a few early half-chances through Garnacho but Brentford, with their trademark combination of short passes and long throws, played the more coherent and enterprising football in the first half with Bryan Mbeumo to the fore.

However, striker Rasmus Hojlund won it for the hosts in the 62nd minute when he ran onto Bruno Fernandes’ flicked pass with the outside of his boot to calmly chip the ball over Brentford keeper Mark Flekken, who slid out to block.

It was not as exciting as 12 months ago when Scott McTominay’s injury time double ended Brentford’s hopes of a first win at Old Trafford since 1937.

Ten Hag was yellow carded for his complaints as his frustration was apparent through the game. However, the victory could be more significant for ten Hag.

The Dutchman accused the media of creating ‘fairytales and lies’ over his position, but given United started the game in 14th, anything other than victory would fuel negativity around his future at the club before Thursday’s Europa League trip to Fenerbahce.

“Referee had no choice,” former Premier League referee Mike Dean, said while speaking on Soccer Saturday.

“There is no fault whatsoever for the match officials.

“Once he is bleeding, he cannot stay on the pitch.

“The referee had no choice. You can’t blame the ref. You can blame the medical team for not stopping the bleeding.”

