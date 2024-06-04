Man City star De Bruyne hints at move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has hinted at the possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia league at the end of his contract at Etihad Stadium.

The 32-year-old Belgian playmaker, who has one year left on his contract with Man City, has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining in 2015. De Bruyne admitted he has been discussing his future with his wife, Michele.

The prospect of a lucrative payday in the latter stages of his career is appealing to De Bruyne. He told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, “For Michele, an exotic adventure is OK.”

De Bruyne mentioned that the “incredible” contracts offered in the Saudi Pro League could be tempting as his career winds down. He explained to Belgian broadcaster VTM, as reported by BBC, that he has been discussing his future with his family.

“I still have one year on my contract, so I have to think about what can happen. My eldest [child] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

De Bruyne acknowledged that spending two years in Saudi Arabia could allow him to earn an incredible amount of money.

The Belgium captain, who is preparing for Euro 2024, missed almost five months of last season due to injury as City secured their fourth consecutive league title, playing just 26 games in all competitions.