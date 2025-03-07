Lyon owner backs Fonseca amid nine-month ban

Lyon’s American owner, John Textor, has publicly backed Paulo Fonseca despite the manager receiving a nine-month ban for a heated altercation with referee Benoit Millot.

Textor assured the Portuguese coach: “You are the right man for Lyon.”

The incident occurred during Lyon’s 2-1 victory over Brest in Ligue 1 on Sunday, leading to a significant suspension for Fonseca.

Fonseca’s Punishment and Lyon’s Response

The former AC Milan manager has been banned from the dugout and referee’s dressing room until November and is barred from his own team’s changing room until mid-September.

The ruling by the French League’s disciplinary commission on Wednesday was a major blow, coinciding with Fonseca’s 52nd birthday—an unfortunate gift for Lyon’s newly appointed manager.

Lyon strongly criticized what they described as “the extreme severity of the sanction” and are considering all possible legal remedies.

Textor Calls Ban “Too Severe”

Despite speculation over Fonseca’s future, Textor dismissed any doubts, reaffirming his full confidence in the coach.

“Happy Birthday Paulo! I stand with you today and always,” Textor wrote on social media.

“You made a mistake, your apology was sincere, and your punishment is clearly too severe. You are the right man for Lyon, and we shall persevere.”

Disciplinary Commission Defends Decision

The commission justified its ruling, stating that Fonseca’s actions—”throwing himself at the referee and shouting at him”—constituted an “intimidating and threatening attitude.”

“Once again, a major figure in Ligue 1 has demonstrated such behaviour,” said Sebastien Deneux, head of the disciplinary commission.

“Mr. Fonseca is a coach, a leader, and above all, a teacher. This attitude is completely incompatible with his duties.”

Fonseca’s Ban Follows Marseille President’s Suspension

The punishment comes just a week after Marseille president Pablo Longoria was handed a 15-match ban for alleging “corruption” in refereeing after Marseille’s 3-0 defeat to Auxerre.

