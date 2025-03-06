Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca hit with 9-month ban for referee confrontation

Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca has been handed a nine-month ban by the French Professional Football League (LFP) following his aggressive confrontation with referee Benoit Millot during his team’s 2-1 victory over Brest in Ligue 1.

Angry outburst leads to Red Card

Fonseca was shown a red card deep into stoppage time for furiously protesting a potential penalty decision against his team.

After his dismissal, he leaned close to Millot’s face before being pushed away by Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso. The Portuguese coach attempted to confront the referee again but was restrained by his players.

LFP’s verdict and Lyon’s response

The LFP, in a statement released on Wednesday, confirmed that Fonseca would be banned from accessing the bench, officials’ dressing rooms, and performing any official duties before, during, or after matches until November 30th.

Furthermore, he is prohibited from entering the team dressing room, pitch, tunnel, and corridors leading to those areas until September 15th.

Lyon acknowledged the “extreme severity of the unprecedented sanction” and expressed concern over the speed of its imposition.

They stated their disappointment that Fonseca was “not judged on his actions alone, an emotional reaction, without any clear intention of physically attacking the referee” and are “studying all possible avenues of appeal.”

Fonseca issues public apology

Acknowledging his actions, the Portuguese coach apologised for his actions.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry for what I did. I should not do it,” he told DAZN. “Maybe we do things that are not right. I’m sorry.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

