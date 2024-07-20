PSG to sue Lyon owner John Textor for defamation

Paris St-Germain (PSG) has threatened Lyon owner John Textor with legal action over “defamatory and damaging remarks” about the club.

PSG’s response comes after Textor’s recent interview with Brazilian publication Globo, where he claimed he was competing against “a country, not an owner” and accused PSG of “unbridled spending without restrictions.” Textor, through his Eagle Football Holdings group, is the majority shareholder in Lyon and the largest shareholder in Premier League club Crystal Palace.

In a letter signed by PSG’s general secretary Victoriano Melero, seen by BBC Sport, the club called Textor’s comments “false, incendiary, undignified, and nonsensical.” The letter stated: “We would like to respond to a few of your most unwarranted smears that are particularly false, hypocritical, and disrespectful not only to PSG but the wider French football family.”

PSG, majority-owned by Qatar Sports Investments since 2011, countered Textor’s claims by pointing out issues Lyon faced under his management, including financial scrutiny by UEFA and the DNCG, French football’s financial watchdog. The DNCG had announced in July last year that it would monitor Lyon’s transfers and wage bill for the 2023-24 season due to insufficient financial guarantees. These measures were lifted in December after the DNCG approved Lyon’s new budget.

The letter also highlighted that a portion of PSG is owned by US investor Arctos and that less than 20% of PSG’s commercial revenue comes from Qatari companies, with the club having signed 50 new partners in the last six years, only one of which was a Qatari brand.

PSG warned that if Lyon owner continues his “defamatory and damaging statements,” they would be compelled to take legal action in France, adding to the lawsuits Textor is already facing in Brazil. Textor is also the largest shareholder of Brazilian top-flight club Botafogo and is involved in a legal case in Brazil over accusations of corruption and match-fixing, which he mentioned in the same Globo interview.

PSG’s strong stance indicate its commitment to defending its reputation and addressing what they perceive as unfounded criticisms from Textor.