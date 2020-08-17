Lukaku brace fires Inter Milan into Europa League final

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez both scored twice as Inter Milan thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf to set up a Europa League final showdown with Sevilla. Danilo D’Ambrosio was also on target for Antonio Conte’s men, who will face Sevilla in Friday’s final in Cologne.

Martinez struck his first in the 19th minute, heading in from Nicolo Barella’s cross after the midfielder had been gifted possession from a dire attempted clearance by Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Danilo D’Ambrosio rose highest in the area to head home Marcelo Brozovic’s corner just after the hour before Martinez side-footed in his second to seal the win and Lukaku came to the party with two neat finishes of his own.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku has now scored in 10 straight Europa League games and has 33 goals for the season.

Shakhtar’s only real chance was admittedly a very good one, but Junior Moraes headed straight at Samir Handanovic from just a few yards out for what would have been an equaliser.

Having missed out on the Serie A title by a single point, Inter now have the chance to claim a first trophy since 2011 when they face Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla on Friday.

The Italian giants have endured a lean decade since winning the Champions League in 2010, but closed the gap on Juventus at the top of Serie A to just one point in Conte’s first season in charge and are now one win away from a first trophy in nine years.