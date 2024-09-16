Lookman scores in Atalanta’s 3-2 win over Fiorentina

Ademola Lookman

Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman played a key role in Atalanta’s 3-2 win over Fiorentina in Sunday’s Serie A clash, contributing both a goal and an assist to secure the win.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 15th minute through Lucas Martinez Quarta, but Lookman quickly set up Mateo Retegui for the equalizer six minutes later. Fiorentina regained the advantage when Moise Kean scored in the 32nd minute, but Belgium international Charles De Ketelaere levelled the score for Atalanta just before halftime.

A minute later, Lookman fired home the winning goal, marking his first Serie A goal of the season. The Nigerian forward skillfully dribbled past Fiorentina defenders before slotting the ball past David de Gea, completing a stellar first half for Atalanta.

Lookman, Ballon d’Or norminee who had missed the first three league matches amid transfer rumours, made an instant impact upon his return. His assist for Retegui’s equaliser and match-winning goal provided a timely boost for coach Gian Piero Gasperini ahead of Atalanta’s Champions League opener against Arsenal on Thursday.

“We’re happy to be back in the Champions League,” Lookman told DAZN after the game. “We deserve to be here, and we’ll show that again on Thursday with the same mentality we had today.”

Atalanta’s victory lifts them to eighth place in the Serie A standings with six points, while Fiorentina remain winless under new coach Raffaele Palladino, sitting in 14th place.

