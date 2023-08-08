Livramento passes medical ahead of £32m Newcastle’s move

Tino Livramento has completed a medical ahead of a £32m move to Newcastle from Southampton. The 20-year-old was in the stands at St James’ Park as Newcastle rounded off their pre-season preparations with a comfortable win against Villarreal on Sunday.

The full-back will become Eddie Howe’s third summer signing, following Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

“I’m not, I’m slightly in the dark on that unfortunately. Let’s wait and see what happens in the next couple of days but, certainly, I like the player,” Howe said during a recent press conference.

Saints have stood firm on their valuations, selling Mohamed Salisu to Monaco for £17.2m, and rejecting further offers for James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia from West Ham and Liverpool respectively. Southampton had earlier rejected a bid of £30m from Newcastle for Livramento.

Livramento is set to become another astute signing by Newcastle as they add strength in depth to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new season.

Livramento, 20, signed for Southampton from Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for £5m.

An ACL injury suffered in April 2022 prematurely ended what had been an impressive breakout season and consigned the England U21 international to more than a year out on the sidelines.

Livramento returned to action 392 days later against Brighton at the Amex – the same venue he picked up the injury – off the bench as one of two substitute appearances he made last season.