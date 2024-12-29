Liverpool thrash West Ham 5-0 to extend Premier League lead

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season as Liverpool thrashed West Ham 5-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points with a game in hand.

Arne Slot’s men effectively sealed the win by halftime, with Luis Díaz opening the scoring after a fortunate deflection and Salah producing a moment of brilliance to assist Cody Gakpo before netting his milestone goal.

Goals from Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Diogo Jota capped a scintillating performance in east London, as Liverpool closed the year as strong favourites to claim only their second league title in 35 years.

While Nottingham Forest remains a surprise second-place contender, Arsenal and Chelsea could narrow the gap later in the week. Slot, however, tempered expectations, emphasizing that the Reds are yet to reach the halfway point of the season.

Slot’s smooth transition from Jurgen Klopp continues to impress, with Liverpool securing their 23rd win in 27 matches across all competitions.

Díaz, restored to the starting lineup after being rested for the Boxing Day win over Leicester, opened the scoring on the half-hour mark. His deflected shot found the bottom corner after a rebound off a West Ham defender.

Mohammed Kudus nearly equalised for the Hammers, hitting the post, but West Ham’s defensive frailties were punished just before the break.

Salah’s deft turn set up Gakpo for his ninth goal in 14 games, and moments later, the Egyptian curled a shot past Alphonse Areola to register his 20th goal for the eighth consecutive season since joining Liverpool in 2017.

Despite ongoing speculation about the futures of Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s focus remains unshaken. All three players, whose contracts allow for potential free transfers next season, have been integral to Liverpool’s title push under Slot.

Alexander-Arnold silenced transfer rumours linking him to Real Madrid with a thunderous strike, aided by a deflection off Max Kilman.

Jota, coming off the bench, added Liverpool’s fifth, finishing off a dazzling run and assist from Salah, who jinked past three West Ham defenders to notch his 13th Premier League assist of the season alongside 17 goals in 18 games.

