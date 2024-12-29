Alisson urges Liverpool players to ‘create own history’

Goalkeeper Alisson has urged his Liverpool team-mates to “create our own history” as they chase the Premier League title in their first season under manager Arne Slot.

Slot’s Reds are six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal.

Brazil international Allison was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Premier League title under former manager Jurgen Klopp in 2019-20, ending the club’s 3-year wait for a top-flight crown.

“That team was really special,” Alisson said. “We achieved great things. It was the first Premier League title in a long, long time.

“We achieved [won] the Champions League together as well the season before.

“There is no comparison with both situations.

“What makes me happy is this group of players – we have the quality to do something special. The most important thing is the commitment that is needed to win something is there.”

Alisson is one of the nine players who has featured for Liverpool this season who also played in the 2019-20 campaign.

The others are fellow goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Andrew Robertson, midfielders Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, and forward Mohamed Salah.

Changes have come with additions such as Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, and Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo in attack.

Dutchman Slot, who joined from Feyenoord in the summer, has also implemented a more measured tactical approach.

“I don’t think it is too similar [to our style under Klopp],” Alisson said.

“A few players still play in the team but we have a little bit [of a] different style, more ball possession. Before it is was really straightforward, a lot of transition, a lot of intensity.”

