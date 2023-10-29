Liverpool thrash Forest 3-0, as Everton edge West Ham 1-0 in London

Liverpool on Sunday extended their winning home run in the Premier League to five games with a 3-0 comfortable victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Reds frontline of Mohamed Salah,

Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota all scored against 5-men defense line of Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Forest manager Steve Cooper opted for a 5-3-2 formation to tame Liverpool’s firing three frontline of strikers, but all three strikers scored against unfortified Forest backline on Sunday.

Read also: Liverpool U18 lose 5-3 to Fulham in Premier League Cup

Liverpool have won all four of their home league games this season, while Forest have won just two of their first nine league matches of the season.

The Reds have already beaten Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa, Everton and now Forest in the Premier League at Anfield in the ongoing season.

Read also: Premier League :Liverpool battle Everton, Chelsea lockhorns with Arsenal

The other Merseyside team Everton also won away at West Ham in the London Stadium in the early kick off match on Sunday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 51st minute goal assisted by Jack Harrison was all that struggling Toffees needed to claim all three points of the game.

Everton ended a difficult week on a positive note as Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired them to a 1-0 win at West Ham.

Read also: After Manchester United wins and Man City loses, a supercomputer forecasts the final Premier League standings

The Toffees were playing their first match since the death of chairman Bill Kenwright on Monday at the age of 78.

It had been emotional week, too, for Hammers manager David Moyes, who formed a close friendship with Kenwright during his 11-year spell in charge at Goodison Park.

But while West Ham slumped to a third defeat in eight days following reverses at Aston Villa and in the Europa League at Olympiacos, the Toffees were able to put some breathing space between themselves and the bottom three with a second away win of the season.