Liverpool U18 lose 5-3 to Fulham in Premier League Cup

Liverpool vs Fulham: Liverpool’s Academy team were beaten 5-3 by their Fulham counterparts in the U18 Premier League Cup tie at the Academy on Saturday.

On the weekend that the Reds beat Everton in a Merseyside derby, their young Academy team suffer a tough scoreline as both teams went toe to toe in what was an absorbing encounter in Kirkby.

A superb solo goal from Trey Nyoni and yet another Jayden Danns finish had given Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s home side a 2-1 lead during the first half.

But Fulham were level by the break and stretched away in the second half, with Wellity Lucky’s injury-time header a mere consolation for Liverpool.

There were early signs of things to come as Keyrol Figueroa put in a dangerous cross for the hosts and Tom Olyott brought a low save from Kornel Misciur at the other end.

It was no surprise when the first goal arrived on 14 minutes, Callum Osmand’s low strike from the edge of the box finding the bottom corner to put Fulham ahead.

The Reds were back on terms within four minutes, however, and what a goal it was. Nyoni burst through defenders into the box at pace, beat another inside the area and stroked it home for a superb individual effort.

The summer recruit turned provider 10 minutes later to help put Liverpool in front. Nyoni’s pass over the top got Danns away and he rounded the goalkeeper to finish from a narrow angle, continuing his record of scoring in every U18s game he has played this season.

But the end-to-end stuff continued as Fulham equalised within two minutes, centre-back Jonathan Esenga curling home a free-kick with his left foot from a dangerous position on the edge of the box.

Nyoni continued to impress and his excellent pass put Afolami Onanuga in on goal 10 minutes before the break but the Reds’ midfielder just couldn’t get enough control of the ball to get his shot away.

Fulham hit the post twice and the crossbar before half-time, Misciur making a superb block to deny one rebound, as the game continued to be incident-packed.