Libyan football federation president resigns

Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani, the president of the Libyan Football Federation, has resigned from his position during a regular meeting of the Federation’s General Assembly.

In his resignation statement, Al-Shalmani cited the challenges and failures faced by Libyan sports as the main reasons behind his decision. He expressed his gratitude to the General Assembly members and sought forgiveness from all sectors within the sports community.

Al-Shalmani, speaking to The Libya Observer, said, “I do not want to be part of the failure in Libyan sports. We faced difficulties during the previous period,” adding, “I forgive everyone from all segments of the sports sector.”

The resignation comes amid growing tensions between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Libyan national team, ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. The Super Eagles were subjected to what many deemed inhumane treatment upon arrival in Libya, with the team left stranded at Al Abraq International Airport for over 15 hours.

While the Libyan Football Federation attributed the delay to routine air traffic and logistical challenges, the Nigerian Football Federation disputed this claim, alleging deliberate mistreatment.

