Libya blames Super Eagles ordeal on routine air traffic, logistics problem

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has blamed the ordeal of Super Eagles at Al Abraq International Airport to routine air traffic and logistical challenges.

Troost-Ekong, captain of the Super Eagles on Monday disclosed the Nigeria national team will boycott the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Libya.

The Super Eagles captain made this known on his X handle after they arrived Libya on Sunday and were held at the airport for over 12 hours.

Their arrival at Libya followed the second leg of their matches in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers.

The LFF said it “firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation”, sighting ordeal they faced upon their arrival in Nigeria for the third match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

It dislosed that despite the difficulties we encountered, it did not make public accusations nor question the integrity of the Nigerian authorities.

It said the diversion of the Super Eagles chartered ValueJet aircraft to Al Abraq International Airport instead of Benghazi as planned resulted from air traffic control protocols and security checks common in international travel.

“These are standard procedures at airports worldwide, and delays or rerouting, though unfortunate, are not uncommon.

“We have always prioritised treating all visiting teams, including our African brothers and other international delegations, with the respect and dignity they deserve,” it said.

The team, however, called for continuation of unity, sportsmanship.

“Hosting these events is a great honour for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as our guests.

“Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams, and we continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and friendship in the world of football.”

The Nigeria Football Federation has however disclosed preparation are ongoing to fly the national team back to Nigeria.

It said, “Players have resolved not to play the match any longer, and NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”

While the CAF has not reacted to the matter, John Enoh, minister of sports development, has strongly condemned actions of Libyan authorities, who held the Nigerian Super Eagles and their official’s hostage at Al Abaq Airport.

He said, “such actions by the Libyan authorities are deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. Holding our national team and officials hostage under any circumstances violates not only international sporting protocols but also the principles of respect and hospitality that should be extended to all visiting teams. The Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of disrespect or mistreatment toward our players and officials.”

Also, Yusuf Tuggar, minister of Foreign Affairs said efforts are on to save the situation.

“I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya. Through the Head of the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Amb. Stephen Anthony Awuru, the Mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities since last night. Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorised the Nigerian Mission’s trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

“In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6 am this morning with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action.”

