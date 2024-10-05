LaLiga: Real Madrid host Villarreal in clash of titans

Real Madrid and Villarreal are set to face off in a highly anticipated La Liga clash at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday.

Real Madrid will aim to bounce back after their 1-1 draw in the Madrid Derby against Atlético de Madrid. Los Blancos conceded a stoppage-time equaliser, missing the chance to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona, who suffered a 4-2 defeat to Osasuna on Matchday 8. As a result, Carlo Ancelotti’s side currently trail Barcelona by three points.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the 2024/25 season, pushing for European qualification after missing out last season. Marcelino’s side will visit the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in what promises to be an exciting encounter, as matches between these two clubs typically deliver high-scoring affairs. The last five meetings between Real Madrid and Villarreal have produced 26 goals, averaging 5.2 goals per game.

One of those memorable clashes took place last season, with a thrilling 4-4 draw at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Arda Güler netted twice for Real Madrid, with Joselu and Lucas Vázquez scoring to give Los Blancos a commanding 4-1 lead by halftime. However, Alexander Sørloth, now with Atlético de Madrid, scored four goals in the second half to help Villarreal secure a remarkable comeback. Another unforgettable encounter came on April 8, 2023, when Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze scored a brace to lead Villarreal to a 3-2 win at the Bernabéu, marking Real Madrid’s last home defeat.

Since that loss, Real Madrid have gone 28 league games and 38 matches in all competitions unbeaten at the Bernabéu. They are looking to maintain that streak, having won all four of their home matches this season without dropping a point. Villarreal, however, have been equally impressive on the road, remaining unbeaten and collecting three 2-1 victories against Sevilla FC, RCD Mallorca, and RCD Espanyol, as well as a 1-1 draw against Valencia CF despite being reduced to 10 men.

Real Madrid’s overall unbeaten run in LALIGA has now stretched to 40 matches, with their last defeat occurring more than a year ago, on September 24, 2023, in a 3-1 loss at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano against Atlético de Madrid. The 40-match streak is the second-longest in La Liga history, and Villarreal, the last team to defeat Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, will be hoping to break their impressive run this weekend.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share