LaLiga extends partnership with Big Cola to drive football passion

LaLiga Global International and The Big Bottling Company Limited (TBBCL), the makers of “Big Cola”, have announced the signing of an agreement to extend their partnership under which the multinational beverage company will continue as LaLiga’s official regional partner in Nigeria for the next three seasons.

The partnership further reinforces both LaLiga and Big Cola’s commitment to consumer engagement in Nigeria. Moreover, it will enable the beverage company, a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods industry, to offer its consumers access to exclusive branding and content related to the Spanish football competition, LaLiga.

“LaLiga is proud to further develop this one-of-a-kind partnership with Big Cola. This partnership will open doors and allow our millions of Nigerian fans to further engage with the best league in the world. Spain and Nigeria are countries that share a common passion, football. This passion has an important role to play to further enhance their relationship,” said Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director, LaLiga Africa.

Prahlad Gangadharan, the CEO of TBBCL, said the partnership is a symbiotic and symbolic one which would help to deepen the love for the game of football in Nigeria. “Symbiotic because football-loving fans get more interested in LaLiga, and excited by the refreshing taste and availability of BIG Cola, on one hand, while on the other, this partnership is symbolic because Africa and particularly the Nigerian market is very key to The Big Bottling Company Limited and there is no better way to show this, than through a partnership with a global brand such as Laliga”.

The LaLiga delegate for global network for Nigeria include Desmond Chiji; Prahlad Gangadharan, chief executive officer, The Big Bottling Company Limited (TBBCL) and ‘Chakra Rao’, marketing director of TBBCL, took centre stage at the event with Mutiu Adepoju, the LaLiga Ambassador, and Ayodeji Adegbenro, LaLiga projects and communications coordinator.