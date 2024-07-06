Lagos, Delta schools clinch titles at 24th Milo Basketball Championship

Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School of Lagos State and Dom Domigos College of Delta State have emerged champions in the male and female categories at the finals of the 24th Milo Basketball Championship (MBC).

The Basketball event was held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium in Lagos.

In a fiercely contested match in the male category, Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School triumphed over Father O’Connell from Niger State.

The game ended 38-38 in the fourth quarter, leading to extra time, where Ijaiye Housing Estate Grammar School secured victory with a score of 49-45.

In the female category, Dom Domigos College from Delta State defeated the 2023 champions, Topfield College, Ajegunle, with a final score of 44-38 to become the national champions.

Wassim El-Husseini, Managing Director of Nestlé Nigeria Plc, praised the schools that participated for their competitive spirit and congratulated everyone on their journey.

“The participants embodied a spirit of competition that this championship fosters. To every player, coach, and supporter, your journey here is a testament to your hard work and commitment. I congratulate everyone.”

He added, “At Nestlé, we are deeply committed to our values. We believe in a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and excellence. Our passion constantly drives us to innovate and create a positive impact in the lives of young athletes through initiatives like the Milo Basketball Championship.

“We strive to empower the next generation by instilling values of perseverance, endurance, and teamwork.”

The 24th Milo Basketball Championship also featured a special category for young people with disabilities, highlighting its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The winners walked away with a championship trophy, cash prizes, basketball kits, and an array of MILO goodies.