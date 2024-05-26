Kroos bids farewell to Real Madrid fans after final La Liga game

Real Madrid fans gave a heartfelt farewell to midfielder Toni Kroos in his last La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, which ended in a 0-0 draw against Real Betis.

The La Liga champions have one remaining match this season: the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley.

“It’s not easy, I can only say thanks to Madrid, the club, my teammates, to the stadium, Kroos said.

“I’ve always felt at home here in these 10 years. I can’t ask for more; they’ve been 10 unforgettable years,” said Kroos, 34, who will retire after Euro 2024.”

The draw with Betis was a subdued end to what has been a successful campaign for Real Madrid. Manager Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong lineup, likely his starting eleven for the Champions League final.

However, with nothing significant at stake in the La Liga match, the team played cautiously to avoid injuries.

Real Madrid concluded their La Liga season with only one defeat and remained unbeaten at home.