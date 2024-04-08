Klopp issues warning to Man United ahead of Arsenal match

Jurgen Klopp has issued a cautionary message to Manchester United, suggesting that if they replicate their recent performance against Liverpool, they will face defeat against Arsenal next month.

Following a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, Klopp urged Liverpool to maintain composure after relinquishing their Premier League lead.

While United may potentially assist Klopp’s team by facing Arsenal, the new league leaders, in the upcoming fixture, Klopp expressed concern that United must elevate their game to thwart Mikel Arteta’s side.

“If we are still in the race by then, that would be great,” said Klopp when asked if he would support United on May 11. “But Arsenal is a formidable team. If United play like today, Arsenal will win, I am 100% sure. I am sorry to say that.”

Despite Liverpool’s recent visit to Old Trafford resulting in two matches without victory, Klopp emphasized that fans should remain steadfast in their belief in the team’s pursuit of their 20th title.

Acknowledging Liverpool’s current goal difference deficit compared to Arsenal, Klopp cautioned against fixating solely on improving statistics, emphasizing the need for balanced performance.

“We want to maintain our position until the last matchday,” Klopp remarked. “While today’s outcome may not be ideal, we will persevere with our best efforts.”

In light of injuries to key defenders, United manager Erik ten Hag commended teenager Willy Kambwala for stepping up in central defence, signalling a promising future for the club.